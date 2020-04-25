Barcelona have reportedly done their homework on Man Utd defender Diogo Dalot and are set to potentially step up their pursuit.

As noted by the Daily Mail this week, United have put a whopping £35m price-tag on the 21-year-old despite his limited impact since moving to Old Trafford in 2018.

SEE MORE: Barcelona willing to offer duo in player swap deal to land Tottenham

Having struggled with injuries and competition for places, Dalot hasn’t been able to make a lasting impression as of yet, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely also need competition and depth in his side in all positions to ensure that they can compete across multiple fronts moving forward.

Nevertheless, he could have a decision to make on the Portuguese defender sooner rather than later, as Barcelona are said to have joined PSG in holding an interest in Dalot and have done their research after receiving ‘excellent reports’ from his former club Porto, as per the Daily Star.

However, the touted price-tag could be problematic as it’s suggested that the reigning La Liga champions won’t be willing to splash out, and so £35m seems like a lot of money for a player who has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI at Man Utd over the past two years.

The report notes that Barcelona are potentially set to include Nelson Semedo in their offer to prise Lautaro Martinez away from Inter this summer, and so that would leave a hole in the squad at right-back which Dalot could help address.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for an exit, or if Dalot perhaps even chooses to stay with Man Utd and fight for his place to keep the pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while he also has the versatility to play in a more advanced position on the right flank or at left back as he could still be regarded as a very useful squad player.