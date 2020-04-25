Barcelona put contract talks on hold for €45m-rated ace amid doubts over future

Barcelona have reportedly put contract talks on hold with Nelson Semedo and placed a €45m price-tag on him amid growing talk of an exit.

The 26-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Benfica in 2017 and has since gone on to make 111 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Barcelona plot raid on Man Utd for £35m-rated star to rival PSG for swoop

However, he hasn’t always convinced that he is the long-term solution at right-back with dips in his form, while Sergi Roberto has also filled that role at times too.

Further doubt has now seemingly been placed over his future with the reigning La Liga champions though, as Sport note that Barcelona want €45m for the Portuguese international and have put contract renewal talks on hold until the end of the season.

It’s added that Semedo is not considered non-transferable, and while Barca’s decision perhaps is influenced by the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, agent Jorge Mendes is said to be convinced that he will find a prospective buyer willing to meet the club’s demands.

Man City are touted as an interested party while a swap deal isn’t ruled out with the likes of Inter or Paris Saint-Germain as there are seemingly real doubts over Semedo’s future at the Nou Camp.

Given the lack of options beyond Roberto though, Barcelona will surely have to ensure that they have a replacement in mind and lined up before they green light an exit for Semedo, as they will be left dangerously short in that department if he were to seal an exit.

Further, it remains to be seen if they receive an offer satisfying their touted demand for the defender, as that is a significant fee for him and so perhaps a swap deal could be more realistic particularly given how the crisis could influence the transfer market this year with many clubs taking a financial hit.

With his current deal running until 2022 though, all parties concerned will perhaps feel less pressure to make an immediate decision.