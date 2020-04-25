Boost for Arsenal: Positive injury update offered on star as recovery continues

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly making good progress in his recovery from a fractured ankle during the coronavirus lockdown crisis.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Gunners again so far this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions between spells under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Decision made on £10m signing, Brazilian wonderkid & PL star eyed

However, he suffered a serious injury in the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth last month as he sustained a fractured ankle, which in turn set him up for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Initially, given the timeframe of the recovery, it was feared that the Uruguayan international may miss the rest of the season.

While of course it’s difficult to see any positive side of the coronavirus crisis, the suspension of the campaign has allowed the likes of Torreira and other injured players to continue their respective recoveries without having to miss any games.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, he has shared an update on Torreira who is continuing to receive treatment in Uruguay, with a positive update being offered by Professor Damian Abreu.

It’s suggested that the combative midfield ace is recovering “very well” and that although there is perhaps still some pain, it’s to be expected and shouldn’t impede him too much when training and trying to get back his fitness.

Time will tell how long Torreira is sidelined for and how long the lockdown continues in the UK, but Arsenal fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that his recovery is going to plan and thus far and that there have been no complications or setbacks in his bid to try and get back in time to feature this season.