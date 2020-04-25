Amid talk of interest from Juventus and former boss Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea reportedly value midfielder Jorginho at €50m.

The 28-year-old has continued to play a crucial role for the Blues this season under Frank Lampard, making 37 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with seven goals and two assists.

Despite coming under scrutiny and criticism last season from pundits and fans alike due to his perhaps limited game, the Italian international has been given a key part to play by Lampard and so it would seem unlikely that he would be willing to allow him to leave.

As noted by the Sun, rumours of interest from Juventus were dismissed by his agent earlier this week with the suggestion that Jorginho could even extend his stay at Chelsea.

However, speculation refuses to go away it seems as it’s now reported by Calciomercato that Chelsea have no intention to let Jorginho leave for less than €50m and so that perhaps gives Juventus a better idea of what it would take to prise him away from Stamford Bridge if they are serious about a swoop.

Sarri has worked with the midfield star across spells at Napoli and Chelsea already, and so it would be no surprise if he was interested in a third stint together given how important Jorginho was to his sides previously.

Nevertheless, he’s now a key figure in Lampard’s XI, although with Billy Gilmour coming through and impressing, perhaps his emergence could raise doubts over Jorginho’s future.

Given his experience and quality though and his ability to help with Gilmour’s development, an exit now would surely make little sense, especially considering the words of his agent in the report above. In turn, Juve will perhaps have to splash out to merely test Chelsea’s resolve.