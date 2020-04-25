Chelsea legend John Terry says Anfield atmosphere is ‘best’ he’s ever experienced

In the latest episode of Sky Sports’ ‘Off Script’, hosted by Geoff Shreeves, Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that Anfield had the ‘best’ atmosphere he’d ever experienced as a player.

Terry discussed Fernando Torres’ doomed move from Liverpool to Chelsea with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, the pair also discussed the two clubs’ rivalry.

Here’s what Terry has to say on the iconic atmosphere at Anfield:

“For us going into the stadium, I’ve said over the years the atmosphere was probably the best I’ve ever experienced as a player.”

It’s great to see the pair, who were teammate for England for many years, being so open on some of the memories from their illustrious careers.

Take a look at the full ‘Off Script’ episode below:

With Terry’s latest claims, the trademark heated atmosphere that is met by many teams that travel to Merseyside, can’t be considered as a myth by other fans of top Premier League clubs any longer.

Terry, who is now an assistant manager at Aston Villa, played on the biggest stages during his career so him naming Anfield as the ‘best’ atmosphere he’s ever experienced whilst playing speaks volumes.

It appears as though Anfield has this kind of special X-factor that can’t be rivalled by some of the stadiums of England’s other massive clubs.

In recent years, Liverpool have managed to make Anfield a fortress once again, this has been key to the Reds finding themselves on the brink of winning their first league title in over 30 years.