If a club has to sell a player after a couple of seasons for a reduced price then it’s clear the move didn’t go well, and it becomes a battle to save face.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Chelsea and their Spanish keeper Kepa, but it doesn’t sound positive for Frank Lampard and his club.

They state that Chelsea would like to sign a new keeper this season, but the current financial situation means they wont get anywhere near the £72m they paid for him, and that price tag is dropping as time goes on.

He started well but clearly lost the trust of Lampard, so it seems obvious that it’s time for him to move on.

They even go on to say that club chiefs turned down the chance to sign Gigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, so it’s starting to look likely that Kepa will stay.

What isn’t clear is his prospective standing in the squad – you have to think that Lampard would still want to bring in a new keeper, but that may not be possible.

It’s also likely that Kepa’s confidence will be massively undermined by the events of this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make mistakes either