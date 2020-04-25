Chelsea receive boost in race for attacker after Liverpool snub move for star

According to the Sun via the Star, Chelsea have been handed a clear path to sign Philippe Coutinho after Liverpool rejected the chance to re-sign the attacker during a phone call.

Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona with speculation surrounding the move aplenty in recent weeks.

Things haven’t quite worked out for the Brazilian since his sensational £142m move to Catalunya in 2018 and the player was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer after failing to pin down a place in the Barcelona starting eleven.

Coutinho hasn’t really made a massive impact at Bayern either, the ace has bagged 9 goals and racked up 8 assists this season but his performances haven’t exactly been eye-catching.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona and the Blues are claimed to be the process of giving the Brazilian a chance at redemption in the Premier League.

It could prove to be just the right move for Coutinho as he looks to reignite his career after stuttering at both Barcelona and Bayern.

Frank Lampard’s side could certainly do with bolstering their attacking ranks ahead of next season, but would a move for someone like Coutinho perhaps hinder the development of a talent like Mason Mount?