Classy Chelsea don’t seek wage cuts, players asked to support charities instead

Chelsea have decided that no first-team players will receive pay cuts and the club has asked their players to support charitable causes who are battling the coronavirus instead, according to a report in Sky Sports.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea’s executives were conducting talks with their players, headed by club captain Cezar Azpilicueta, regarding a 10 per cent pay cut.

However, despite the talks being constructive, there has been no decision taken yet because different players are on different contracts, according to the report.

Talks with the players are ongoing at the moment, however, Chelsea have made a statement that states that players have been asked to support charitable causes instead.

Here’s the section of Chelsea’s statement regarding the Mens first-team:

“Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis,”

“The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.”

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS.”

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes.”

“As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

Chelsea also confirmed in the statement that they aren’t currently planning to take ‘advantage’ of the Government’s job retention scheme (furlough).

The Blues will continue to compensate casual staff and match-day workers as normal until June 30

At the moment, despite the Premier League being suspended, Chelsea are paying their players and staff in full which is a great gesture by the club.