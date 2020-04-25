It’s not clear if Real Madrid and Barcelona just happen to track the same players or if it’s just easy to link them with the same signing, but it appears that both are looking to sign Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish midfielder has been impressing for Napoli this season, and could fill a key need for both teams.

Both midfields are getting older and having an elegant playmaker who can drift around the pitch while also scoring goals would be welcome, but a report from Teamtalk does make it sound like he will be expensive.

They report that the Napoli chairman has stated he wants at least €80m to let Ruiz go, so it could depend on how much either team wants him.

You have to think that their ability to spend money will be reduced this Summer, so that amount could even take up a lot of their budget.

Just to add to the story, they go on to say that Man City would be interested in taking him to England, so they might be in a better position to spend that kind of money.

The report also hints that they would all like to get him tied up this Summer, as an impressive EURO 2021 campaign from the midfielder could see that price tag skyrocket.