Barcelona could reportedly see Schalke opt against exercising their option to buy Jean-Clair Todibo this summer and instead pursue another loan deal.

Todibo, 20, joined the Catalan giants in January last year but after making just five appearances for the club, he was shipped out on loan for the rest of the season this past January.

SEE MORE: Barcelona put contract talks on hold for €45m-rated ace amid doubts over future

As per the club’s official site, that saw them pocket €1.5m in a loan fee, while Schalke hold the option to sign him outright for €25m plus €5m in add-ons at the end of the season.

Todibo has since gone on to make seven appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, but doubts have now surfaced over whether or not he’ll be sealing a permanent exit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Schalke want to keep the talented defender at the club but the €25m option is now said to be expensive for them and so they are hopeful that a new loan deal can be agreed upon.

Perhaps with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis in mind, it could have a negative influence on spending this summer and so loan moves would naturally be more viable for some clubs.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona are willing to agree to another temporary exit for Todibo, as with a lack of defensive options in the current squad there is surely an argument in favour of taking him back for next season given Gerard Pique turns 34 next year and Samuel Umtiti has had his problems with injuries dating back to last season.

Instead of splashing out on another defender, Todibo could surely be an alternative option and particularly if Schalke can’t make his move permanent, a return could arguably make more sense rather than offloading him on loan again, especially if Barca’s spending will be limited by the crisis too.