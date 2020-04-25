Everton look to pull of an ambitious double transfer from Barcelona

It’s still amazing that many pundits and fans were skeptical when Carlo Ancelotti took over at Everton, his record is incredible and he’s highly though of around the world.

Everton have always been stuck in that gap between the best teams in the league and the poorer ones, so a good Summer of recruitment could help the Italian push his team towards the top four.

We could already see some improvements in his short time in charge this season, but some big signings should make a big difference.

Reports from Spain have stated to emerge about a possible raid on Barcelona, and one of them would be a true show of intent.

Firstly a report from Sport indicated that Everton have joined the race to sign Philippe Coutinho, and he could be a huge signing if he got back to his best form.

There would be an obvious complication in his history playing for Liverpool, so it’s not clear how likely that deal would be.

In a separate story, Sport stated that Barcelona have no plans to get Emerson into the first team when he returns from a spell at Real Betis, so Everton have been touted as a possible destination.

That move seems much more likely, but it’s also said that Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham would be interested in signing him.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but it does look like Everton will show some ambition in the market this Summer.