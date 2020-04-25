Gerrard compares ‘selfless’ Liverpool midfielder to Man United legend Paul Scholes

Whilst speaking to BT Sport as part of today’s Early Kick Off show, Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has claimed that Jordan Henderson controls games ‘a bit like’ Man United legend Paul Scholes used to.

Henderson has played a pivotal role for the Liverpool side that have propelled themselves to the top of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s men hold a massive 25-point lead at the top.

The 29-year-old’s assured performances have deservedly led to Henderson winning the plaudits this season, the Echo now claim that the star is a contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Gerrard, the best midfielder in Liverpool’s illustrious history, also Henderson’s ‘selfless’ nature and highlighted the tireless star’s ‘fantastic’ passing range.

"When you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team." "He's running games with control a bit like how Paul Scholes used to do it." Steven Gerrard has watched Jordan Henderson grow on and off the pitch ?#EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/p3zG9f4Yw9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2020

Here’s a transcript of Gerrard’s thoughts on Henderson, via the Liverpool Echo:

“It’s no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for Liverpool and England,”

“Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in how he approaches his play on the pitch. He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team.”

“I think over the years he has developed parts of his game, his passing range is fantastic and he’s running games with control a bit like Paul Scholes used to do it.”

“He’s leading by example and he is always there for the team. I’ve watched him grow with interest as a person.”

“He’s always been a great lad, a great teammate, unbelievable human being and it’s no surprise that people are now starting to recognise what a man he is, on and off the pitch.”

“Every bit of praise he gets as a player and as a human being he deserves it because it’s true. I can guarantee it because I’ve experienced it alongside him.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘On a daily basis, he helps me a lot’ – Man Utd star singles out coach for praise for influence on his improvement ‘Would be a fantastic signing’ – Ex-Liverpool man urges Reds to sign £52m ace ‘Shows the leadership issues again’ – Arsenal legend blasts lack of leadership in squad, defends Ozil

Some Manchester United fans may disagree with Gerrard’s comparison, but it’s easy to understand why Stevie G has made this claim.

Henderson has really taken his game to the next level over the last couple of years, the Sunderland academy graduate controls things in the middle of the park for the Reds and dictates the play.

Some may say that Henderson isn’t as talented as Scholes was, but the current Reds star is playing a very similar role to what the Old Trafford great did during Sir Alex Ferguson’s phenomenal reign.