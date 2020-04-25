Guillem Balague offers promising update on Ronaldo return to Man United

Manchester United could make a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo that could see him return to his former club, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, Juventus are struggling financially after the coronavirus crisis and could find it difficult to pay Ronaldo his huge £510,000-a-week wages.

Now, Balague claims an unnamed director of football from a top European club has suggested that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if the five-time Ballon d’Or returned to the Red Devils.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Interestingly I was told by a director of football of a top club in Europe: ‘How about if Manchester United decide to go for him?’

“And I said: ‘No, that cannot be possible, they actually are putting the money somewhere else, they are looking for a different type of player’.

“But he told me: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’.”

“However, I would pass on that one. I would be surprised.”

According to the Sun report, Juventus could demand a transfer fee of £62.5m for their star man.

It could be a sensational move for the Red Devils if they can sign their old hero Ronaldo again and it’s certainly the kind of move that could take United back to the top of the Premier League and in Europe.

The 35-year-old Portuguese icon has shown that he can still compete at the highest level despite his advancing age and has shown no signs of slowing down just yet.

Whilst Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford would certainly excite United fans, other than this surprise report – there’s no serious indication that a return to Manchester is on the cards for the superstar.