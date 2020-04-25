In an apparent effort to make some noise in the transfer market, one player’s agent has gone on the offensive and noted that his client is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on ESPN’s ‘Canal do Nicola’ programme and cited by Sport, Neymar’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, went on to suggest that there will be a ceiling in terms of transfer fees this summer.

Although a transfer fee has been set by FIFA with regard to his client, there’s no guarantee that the Catalans or anyone else will be able to match it, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

“PSG could ask for 500 million euros, there was no price because he still had a long contract,” Ribeiro said.

“For this season he already has a fixed price set by FIFA, a percentage value of the 222 million that Neymar now costs 164 million euros, but we will have very few operations above 50 million euros.”

It was Ribeiro’s assertion as to Neymar’s credentials that are likely to have put a few noses out of joint, however.

“He is much better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” he continued, per ESPN’s ‘Canal do Nicola’ programme and cited by Sport. “I have never seen Neymar play badly. He already did it at Santos, he always unbalances defenders, he takes hits, but he scores and assists. We have also seen it at Barcelona and PSG.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘I told him where to go’ – Roy Keane didn’t have time for one superstar player when he joined Man United ‘You told me to go to United’ – Kleberson thought he would be followed to Man United by superstar Manchester United assistant manager explains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s formations

Whilst no one can deny Neymar’s natural talent and the fact that he would improve any team , the amount of personal baggage he brings with him could see any potential interest dwindle. That’s assuming that there’ll still be buyers willing to pay €164m in any event.