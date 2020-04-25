Jose Mourinho personally contacts Tottenham target to convince him over move

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly personally phoned Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier to persuade him to join the club this summer.

The 28-year-old has been with the reigning Ligue 1 champions since 2016, going on to make 128 appearances for the club while scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists.

SEE MORE: Barcelona willing to offer duo in player swap deal to land Tottenham star

However, there are doubts over his future in the French capital as his current contract expires this summer and so as things stand, he could become a free agent at the end of the season.

Given his quality and experience at club and international level, the Belgian right-back is surely going to attract plenty of interest, and the Daily Mail report, via L’Equipe, that Mourinho has personally phoned Meunier is an attempt to convince him to make the move to north London.

It comes just days after the Mail reported that the Portuguese tactician will be in the market for a new right-back this summer with doubts emerging over the futures of Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Meunier will seemingly tick all the right boxes for Tottenham and Mourinho and he could make an immediate impact given he’s already so well established, and so it remains to be seen if the latter’s personal touch is enough to fend off any competition and convince the defender that a switch to Spurs is the right move for his career.

Although it now seems unlikely, there is still of course time for PSG to try and agree new terms as it remains to be seen if the coronavirus crisis forces clubs into a rethink on the transfer market given that they could be forced to spend less after taking such a hit to their revenue over the past month or so.

Keeping Meunier instead of having to spend on a replacement might seem like a smart plan, but time will tell if he can be convinced to extend his stay in Paris or if Mourinho and Tottenham have done enough to persuade him to take on a new challenge.