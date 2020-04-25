With Liverpool on the verge of winning their first English top flight title in 30 years, everything is going right for the Anfield outfit at present, and they’re potentially about to get another incredible stroke of good fortune with the news that a multi-million pound windfall might be coming their way shortly.

Back in 2016, the Reds sold Luis Alberto to Lazio. The player had previously done well alongside Gerard Deulofeu when both played in the Barcelona B team, but Alberto’s time on Merseyside wasn’t great with the Daily Star reporting he made just nine first-team appearances before being farmed out on loan to Malaga and Deportivo la Coruna.

However, it’s his £4.3m transfer to the Italians which could be the one that sees the Reds quids in.

At the time of doing the deal, Liverpool chiefs negotiated a 30 percent sell on clause, per the Daily Star, with the outlet also noting that his form for the Serie A giants has seen interest in his services from big teams across Europe.

More Stories / Latest News Swap deal mooted, but Tottenham still set to miss out on €60m world class talent Tottenham’s ace up their sleeve as they get set to rival Spanish and Italian giants for midfielder’s signature Cuadrado forced to apologise for sickening joke at Juventus team-mate Rabiot’s expense

Given that Lazio won’t sell him for anything less than £69m, that means a cool £21m could soon find it’s way into Liverpool’s club coffers.