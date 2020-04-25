Man City reportedly hold an interest in Lyon ace Houssem Aouar but will have to fend off competition from the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old has made a positive impression so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances for the French outfit.

Given that quality and his potential coupled with his age and room for improvement, it has seemingly led to interest from a number of top clubs around Europe who wish to bolster their midfield options.

According to RMC Sport, Man City are keen on the talented youngster, although it’s added that both Juventus and PSG are also interested and so Pep Guardiola will perhaps face a battle to secure his signature if the Premier League giants do indeed step up their interest this summer.

It’s added in the report though that Aouar will not come cheap, as while Lyon are tipped to not block an exit for him, they do value him at €50m and so it remains to be seen if any of the clubs named above or perhaps other interested parties are willing to meet those demands or can find a compromise.

With Fernandinho another year older and with David Silva set to move on this summer when his current contract expires, the midfield is arguably an area of the Man City squad where Guardiola will have to look to strengthen.

The same could be said of his defence after they’ve looked a little less solid at the back this season following the departure of Vincent Kompany last summer and Aymeric Laporte’s injury troubles.

In turn, City could have a busy summer ahead although it remains to be seen how the coronavirus pandemic impacts their spending while they will also still hope to try and successfully appeal against their European ban from UEFA.