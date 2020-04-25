Man United legend Roy Keane isn’t ‘convinced’ by this Red Devils defender

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United legend Roy Keane told the Football Show that he’s ‘not convinced’ by Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw in particular.

The former midfielder also added that he’s not ‘convinced’ by United’s centre-half pairing, whilst Keane didn’t name names he must have been referring to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof – as they’ve been the main choices at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence this season.

Shaw has largely struggled to live up to expectation since joining the Manchester outfit almost six years ago for a fee of £27m, as per BBC Sport.

The left-back has massively struggled with injuries during his time at Old Trafford. Shaw has spent some time on the sidelines this season but has still managed to make 26 appearances across all competitions.

When questioned about the many attackers United have been linked with, Keane instead insisted that the side need to improve defensively:

“People always talk about the big clubs needing attacking players, but I still think United need one or two defenders.”

“I’m not convinced with the centre-half [pairing], they need another centre-half, and I’m certainly not convinced by Luke Shaw.”

“Brandon Williams has done well as a young kid, even though he’s right-footed playing on that side.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal to reopen training ground next week, players to work individually Barcelona in transfer talks with Juventus regarding La Masia graduate Neville urges people not to get ‘carried away’ with Man United target Jadon Sancho

Keane reiterated that despite the progress made over the last year, the Red Devils are a ‘long way’ behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Shaw was crowned as United’s Player of the Year after some fine performances last season but he’s found things a little more difficult this term.

Since the emergence of promising youngster Brandon Williams, Shaw has experienced some success as one of three centre-backs, the ace covering the left side also gives Williams the licence to put his superb motor to use by getting up and down the left flank.

Shaw is still just 24 years old so United may be wise to retain their faith in the ace for now, they’ve stuck with Shaw for almost six years so is it really worth them changing that now?

If the England international’s performances aren’t as amazing as fans would hope, academy graduate Williams would likely be given the starting berth so it’s not all doom and gloom.