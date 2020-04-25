According to the Sun via French outlet RMC Sport, Manchester United are one of the top European teams that are prepared to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga.

It’s added that Barcelona and Juventus are also keen on the Rennes starlet. RMC report that Rennes aren’t in negotiations with any teams regarding the 17-year-old’s potential sale.

The report adds that that Rennes are unwilling to discuss the future of Camavinga until the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic to the football season are clear.

It’s claimed that Rennes, who sit third in Ligue 1, aren’t prepared to part ways with the wonderkid if they secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

RMC Sport suggest that Rennes value the ace at a minimum of €60m (£52.5m), considering that the transfer market may be affected by the economic impact of Covid-19, it seems wise for the Ligue 1 side to keep hold of their prized asset.

More Stories / Latest News Aubameyang’s dad urges star to sign new Arsenal contract with Instagram post Jose Mourinho personally contacts Tottenham target to convince him over move Gerrard compares ‘selfless’ Liverpool midfielder to Man United legend Paul Scholes

Rennes possibly playing in the Champions League next season would undoubtedly raise Camavinga’s profile – and in turn his price-tag.

Should the side fail to secure Champions League qualification when and if the football season resumes, Rennes will find it more difficult to keep hold of the ace and in this situation it may be beneficial for the club to cash in on the talent.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Camavinga is a prime target for Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane is thought to be a massive admirer of the ace and eyes him as a key part of Los Blancos’ long-term plans.

Camavinga has shown a rare high level of maturity for a young defensive midfielder. The ace barely puts a foot wrong and has turned in some fine displays against top quality opposition like PSG this season.

The ace has made 36 appearances across all competitions for Rennes this term, the youngster has also won his first cap for France’s Under-21s after earning his full citizenship a few months ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beating to Real Madrid to this signing would prove to be a massive statement from the club.

Regardless of this, should the Red Devils focus on strengthening in other areas of the pitch – like defence, before considering talents like Camavinga?