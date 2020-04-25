Man Utd reportedly face being stuck in a difficult situation as it’s claimed that Alexis Sanchez is set to be an unwanted man this summer.

The 31-year-old joined Inter on a season-long loan deal last summer, but he has been limited to just 15 appearances so far this season due to injury issues.

While he’s bagged a goal and three assists in those outings, it has been suggested that it may not be enough to convince the Italian giants to turn his loan spell into a permanent move.

According to The Sun, neither Inter nor United want him, and it’s suggested that the Chilean international will have to train away from the senior squad at Carrington if he were to return this summer.

It’s noted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to avoid any negativity and distractions around his young squad as he builds a long-term plan at Old Trafford and so while that could address the footballing aspect of Sanchez’s future, it doesn’t cover the financial problem.

The report notes that he earns a staggering £505,000-a-week on his current deal which runs until 2022, and it’s either going to hit Man Utd hard in the pocket to agree a premature exit or to continue to pay his wages if they can’t offload him.

It could be argued that given the impact of the coronavirus crisis which could limit spending for clubs this summer who have faced a major revenue hit during the lockdown, it could be in Solskjaer’s interests to bring Sanchez back and try to get the best out of him if they can’t spend big on another reinforcement.

However, based on the report above, it seems as though the Man Utd boss is against that idea and isn’t particularly keen on welcoming him back into the fold this summer. Time will tell how the situation gets resolved, but for now, Sanchez is seemingly an unwanted man.