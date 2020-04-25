Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has explained current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s formation changes, according to a report in the Mirror.

The United boss Solskjaer has experimented with different formations through the season thus far and Phelan has gone about explaining them and suggesting the shape he likes the best.

The Norwegian manager used a 3-5-2 in United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City which worked wonders for the Old Trafford outfit on the day.

While the Red Devils have used a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 more often this season as well.

As seen in the tweet below, speaking about United’s formations and tactical flexibility in a live Twitter Q&A Phelan tweeted saying:

“I like the 3-4-3, which is unusual in the game at the moment,”

“But the 4-3-3 we’re using at the moment suits us quite well, given the players we have at the club.

“Coaches always have to be flexible to understand a system – and knowing when to change it.”

United used a 3-5-2 to mastermind a 2-0 victory over Chelsea as well but Phelan prefers a 3-4-3 which is a rarity in today’s game.

Manchester United were on an 11 match unbeaten run before Premier League football was suspended due to the coronavirus and the club will look to continue with their run of form when football resumes.