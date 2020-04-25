Fred has praised Man Utd coach Michael Carrick for the help he has offered him which in turn has led to a much-improved run of form for the Brazilian.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 27-year-old was signed by the Red Devils in 2018 for an initial fee believed to be around £52m and so there was a great deal of expectation and demand on the midfield ace.

Disappointingly for all concerned he did struggle to hit top form at Old Trafford, but there are signs this season that he is pushing on and has established himself as a key figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

The Brazilian international has featured 39 times for Man Utd across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists in those outings.

His presence provides solidity and steeliness in the midfield which in turn allows the likes of Bruno Fernandes to be influential in the final third, and so things are certainly looking much more positive now for Fred. He credits Carrick for being a major reason behind that.

“He has helped me a lot in this process of adaptation and transition,” Fred told Brazilian outlet Trivela, as translated by the Daily Mail. “He’s a guy who was an idol at the club and was a great player in the same position that I play.

“On a daily basis, he helps me a lot, always talking to me. After training we always do a little work to complement it, sometimes finishing, sometimes passing.

“(Carrick is) a guy who understands the game, who lived it, and it’s impossible for there to be anyone better than him to help me.

“He knows about the difficulties, the shortcuts, and he tries to show me everything there is in training and in games. He’s a guy who has been of huge importance for me at United and I’m very grateful to him.”

Solskjaer will no doubt find that assistance and influence invaluable with the players to help them to continue to improve and take the club closer to achieving their objectives.

While he’s been backed in the transfer market to bring in his own players, he has to also get the best out of those already at his disposal, especially with uncertainty over the financial impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on clubs.

Fred proving his worth will come as a huge boost for Man Utd, and with Carrick’s ongoing help, they’ll hope that he can continue to improve and be more influential for the side.