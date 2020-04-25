Dani Ceballos has seemingly dropped a big hint that his future is at Real Madrid after spending this season on loan at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old joined the Spanish giants in 2017 but struggled to secure a breakthrough in the starting XI which has led to just 56 appearances for the club.

With that lack of playing time in mind, he joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal last summer and although he suffered a serious injury setback in November, he has made 24 appearances so far this season while scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Particularly at the start of the campaign, Ceballos looked like a promising addition to the Arsenal squad, while he returned to playing a bigger role under Mikel Arteta prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he appears to have suggested that following a recent discussion with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, he has received assurance over his future at the club and so he seemingly intends on returning to the Spanish capital rather than turning his loan move into a permanent one.

“When I was at Valdebebas (Madrid’s training ground) two or three months ago, he told me he was following the Premier League, that he had seen me play and that he was happy I was getting the minutes I hadn’t had previously,” he told DAZN, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“My relationship with him is healthy. He always told me I was like him; that I was a player who needed to play a lot of games in order to play at a high rhythm.

“He has always said that my future is at Real Madrid and that I should be patient because it’s possible I’ll have an opportunity.”

That would arguably suggest that both Zidane and Ceballos could have ambitions of being reunited as if the latter is still keen to try and be successful at the Bernabeu, his coach could be keen to bring him back into the fold.

With Luka Modric turning 35 later this year and Toni Kroos and Casemiro being 30 and 28 respectively, long-term solutions could be needed at Real Madrid in midfield and rather than splash out big money on another signing, Ceballos returning could be seen a possible option, particularly if he ends the season well and impresses for the Gunners.