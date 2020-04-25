Premier League football could be back ‘in weeks’ on free-to-air TV in huge boost for Liverpool

It has been suggested that Premier League football could be given the green light to go ahead and broadcast on TV within weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.

All sports has been put on hold since last month during the lockdown in the UK, as the world continues to battle the outbreak with thousands of lives being lost every day still across the globe.

While it’s hoped that things are moving in the right direction to see numbers ease and for the lockdown to start to be relaxed, the Mirror report how football could resume within weeks with matches to be played behind closed doors as the government see live sport as crucial in boosting morale.

It’s added that games would also potentially be shown on free-to-air TV, and so with teams said to be desperate to finish the season, particularly given the financial implications involved in the Premier League if they don’t, this will be a huge boost if accurate.

None more so than for Liverpool, who are on the brink of securing the Premier League title, and so they will be delighted if they can complete the next few games and wrap up the title to top off what has been another impressive season for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Various measures are likely to be put in place to ensure the safety of all involved in the game, while fans will potentially face being unable to attend games at stadiums until next year.

Nevertheless, being able to watch on terrestrial TV will allow more to watch, and it’s certainly a positive update given the Eredivisie was cancelled on Friday with the season essentially voided.

The Bundesliga is expected to resume next month, and based on the report above, the Premier League may harbour similar ambitions to try and lift spirits amid the coronavirus crisis.