‘Shows the leadership issues again’ – Arsenal legend blasts lack of leadership in squad, defends Ozil

Ray Parlour has slammed the ongoing lack of leadership in the Arsenal squad after reports of the recent disagreement over pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

As noted by the Guardian, the majority of the Gunners squad and staff have agreed to a pay cut of up to 12.5% over the next year.

However, there were still a ‘handful’ who were still in discussions about the agreement, while widespread reports picked out Mesut Ozil as being one of those who hasn’t initially agreed on the terms of the reduction in pay.

It comes as clubs try to find ways to best combat the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, with many looking to save jobs of non-playing staff while looking after the books while the country remains in lockdown and no games are allowed to be played.

Parlour has criticised the lack of leadership he sees in the current Arsenal squad, as he believes that under former captains such as Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, the situation would have been handled and sorted out much quicker and easier than how the current group have gone about it.

“It shows the leadership issues again,” Parlour told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Mirror. “In my era Tony Adams was captain, he would’ve gone around every single player and we would have all agreed together what we were going to do.

“We either all do it or we don’t. It shows the lack of leadership. Even with Patrick Vieira it would have been the same. There wouldn’t be meetings with managers or anyone like that, it would have been down to the players.

“Patrick would have been on the phone or a zoom meeting and said this is the plan, this is what the club want to do what is the feedback? It’s negative news which they don’t need right now.”

Meanwhile, Parlour was also keen to defend Mesut Ozil who has come under criticism again in recent weeks, having been named in reports as allegedly being one of those members of the squad who didn’t agree to the pay cut.

“He’s on 350k-a-week but I look it as Arsenal’s mistake to give him the money. You’re never going to turn it down, that shouldn’t come into it really.

“I do believe if there are three or four players then they should all be named. Why’s it only Mesut Ozil who has been named? You should know every single player.”

Time will tell if the situation is resolved, but Arsenal seemingly still have work to do to dismiss these question marks over leadership in the squad with Mikel Arteta undoubtedly hoping to continue to stamp his mark on the club and put past issues behind them.