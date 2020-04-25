The return of the Premier League can’t come soon enough, and once the final few games are completed, the transfer window will open again in earnest.

No one truly knows just how badly football club finances will be hit by the coronavirus pandemic at this stage, but it seems a fairly safe bet that a large number of clubs will look towards swap deals and the like in order to get some moves over the line.

Tottenham Hotspur are one such club, and the Premier League outfit have already contacted Barcelona to float the possibility of a swap deal between one of their players and Arthur Melo, according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by The Sun.

However, their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder looks destined to end in disappointment.

At €60m according to Sport, Arthur wouldn’t come cheap in any event, but even if Jose Mourinho could construct a money-plus-players deal or otherwise, Sport report that he is simply not for sale.

The Blaugrana are also set to offer him a new deal, per Sport, given that he’s one of the lowest paid member of their current first team squad.