In news that is sure to appeal to supporters of Tottenham Hotspur, the north Londoners have become the latest side to show their interest in a hugely experienced midfield star.

Ivan Rakitic would appear to have no future at Barcelona but according to reports, the 32-year-old will have no shortage of takers should he decide to move from the Camp Nou when the summer transfer window eventually opens for business again.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, Jose Mourinho’s side have joined a long list of suitors which includes the Croatian’s former club, Sevilla, as well as Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli.

It’s possible that the Lilywhites could have the edge in any potential deal too, given that Barcelona are interested in Spurs flop, Tanguy Ndombele, according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana.

Although it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that a swap deal could be constructed, particularly if the bottom has fallen out of the market because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ndombele’s greater financial worth would likely mean that money would also need to change hands for any potential deal to conclude.