‘Would be a fantastic signing’ – Ex-Liverpool man urges Reds to sign £52m ace

Phil Thompson has insisted that Timo Werner would be a great signing for his former club Liverpool to give them a boost in the final third.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell at RB Leipzig, scoring 88 goals and providing 39 assists in 150 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

With 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany too, he appears to have a big future ahead of him at club and international level, and Thompson has seemingly seen enough to be convinced that he would be a brilliant addition to the Liverpool squad.

The obvious issue that will be pointed out is whether or not he would get the type of role he’s looking for at Anfield given the presence of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the side, but Thompson is adamant the Merseyside giants could do with the German international who has a £52m release clause in his current contract, as per Sky Sports.

“I think he’ll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino – they look as though they’re set,” Thompson told Sky Sports. “Some people will say ‘Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?’. I think he would and I think he does.

“You look at Manchester City, they’ve got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

“With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need.”

It’s hard to disagree with Thompson, as with Liverpool now looking capable of enjoying a sustained period of success under Klopp, they will want to continue to try and improve and evolve to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Werner would give them additional quality and depth, but also a different look in the final third too with the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino being able to rotate as Liverpool continue to push on multiple fronts each season to land major honours.

Time will tell if they swoop, but Thompson sounds convinced that they should try and get a deal done if possible this summer.