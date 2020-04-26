Menu

Video: Hilarious moment Man City star Sergio Aguero is perfectly in sync with his FIFA character

Manchester City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero produced the exact same reaction to missing a chance as his FIFA character did!

Watch the amusing video below as the Argentine streamed his FIFA game on Twitch, and missed a good chance with the virtual Aguero…

Clearly, the programmers of FIFA get the details right, as both Agueros reacted in just the same way in perfect sync!

A pretty hilarious moment, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we see the real Aguero, and indeed all our favourite Premier League stars, back on the pitch.

