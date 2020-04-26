Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has appeared to drop a possible hint over his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie, and a couple of months back he was strongly tipped to be heading for a transfer to Stamford Bridge by Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws.

Chelsea could do with a replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have also recently raided Ajax for Hakim Ziyech, so could another deal be on the cards?

Onana’s post below could be taken as a possible goodbye message to his current club after the Eredivisie season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic…

It’s hard to know precisely what the Cameroon international means by ‘the journey ends’, but it is easy to see how it could be being interpreted to mean he’s preparing to leave Amsterdam.