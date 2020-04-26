Arsenal back out of new contract talks with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to the Express, Arsenal withdrew from contract talks with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang late last week.

The report claims that the Gunners are now willing to listen to offers for the talisman, whose contract expires next summer.

The Express report that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are leading the race to secure the star’s signature, it’s added that Man United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the striker.

This update comes not long after Aubameyang was urged to sign a new deal with the Gunners by his father on social media.

Inter are still facing a potentially serious stumbling block as its claimed that Aubameyang wants to earn more than the £200k-a-week he currently does with Arsenal.

Aubameyang has been superb since joining Arsenal just over two years ago. The striker has bagged an impressive 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 Premier League appearances to date.

Aubameyang, who would be 31 once next season starts (whenever that may be), managed to share the Premier League’s Golden Boot in his first full season in England.

The former Dortmund man is also a contender for the prestigious honour should the current season resume, with his 17 goals leaving him behind only Jamie Vardy.

The media speculation surrounding Aubameyang appears to suggest that Arsenal are prepared to cash in on their skipper in the next transfer window to avoid losing him on a free next summer.