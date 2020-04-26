Arsenal fans will be excited about news regarding their players returning to training next week as hope of a Premier League return in the near future stars to look a little more realistic.

On top of that, there’s also plenty going on in the transfer market, if the latest Arsenal rumours are anything to go by.

We’ve rounded them up here…

First, there’s an update on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent weeks.

The Ghana international has just a £43million release clause, and his father recently talked up a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

It may be worth approaching this saga with caution, however, as respected journalist Guillem Balague believes Partey is happy where he is.

There could be more positive news, however, in the club’s search for a new centre-back as Don Balon claims Real Madrid’s Eder Militao has been the subject of an approach.

The Brazilian starlet has had a difficult first season at the Bernabeu, but looked a top prospect at Porto and could surely be an upgrade on Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi if he gets back to his best in north London.

Finally, there’s a bit of a worry for AFC as Borussia Dortmund show a strong interest in Bukayo Saka.

The Mirror claim the 18-year-old is on the Bundesliga giants’ agenda as they prepare to bag around £100million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.