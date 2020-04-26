According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are keen on loaning out promising goalkeeper Inaki Pena to a Spanish Second Division side (Segunda Division) next season.

The report states that the club considered the 21-year-old as next season’s potential backup keeper should Neto leave this summer.

However, the Blaugrana have ultimately decided to target a move for former academy graduate Andre Onana should Neto leave and would prefer for Pena to earn some valuable experience out on loan.

The Catalan outfit want the ace to be playing as much football as football, something that a backup role in the first-team wouldn’t offer.

Pena has made 18 appearances for Barcelona’s B team in the Spanish third division, keeping eight clean sheets.

The ace has also been named on the bench for the first-team 11 times, the youngster’s fine performances saw him called-up to Spain’s Under-21s side earlier in the season – although Pena didn’t win a cap.

Pena certainly seems to be an exciting prospect that can play a key role for Barcelona in the future, a loan seems like the best option for the ace.

The 21-year-old would get more minutes under his belt which would allow him to come back as a much more refined player for the first-team to potentially call on in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s absence.