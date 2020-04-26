When a team has a promising young player then it’s always tempting to find a way to give them a chance to prove themselves, but that is much more difficult with a goalkeeper.

A big part of that position is trust and confidence – so a manager will be reluctant to undermine the current number one for no reason. Dean Henderson has been impressive at Sheffield United this season, while David de Gea’s form has gone downhill, so there was a potentially interesting situation at Old Trafford.

Henderson isn’t going to develop on the bench, so there was a possible outcome where United could sell de Gea and give the youngster a chance, but a report from Mundo Deportivo makes that look unlikely.

He talked about how incredible it was to be part of the club and that he hopes to stay for many more years, so that should rule out the prospect of selling him.

That leaves them with a huge decision to make with Henderson. He needs to keep playing to help his development and it’s not ridiculous to say he could force his way into the England team, but that will only come with Premier League football.

The ideal situation will be to loan him out for another season or two, but if Henderson demands to play or be sold then it could get interesting.