Celtic’s Armstrong Okoflex says 8-year-old girl will be ‘peng when she’s older’

Celtic youngster Armstrong Okoflex has been slammed for saying that a little 8-year-old girl would look ‘peng’ when she’s older, according to a report in the Sun.

The 18-year-old Okoflex was hosting a live Instagram session when an 8-year-old girl and her mother came online on the live feed to tell a joke.

However, after the pair went offline, Okoflex made a comment saying:

“That’s cute. She’s one of them ones, that she’ll probably be peng when she’s older.”

The term ‘peng’ is used to describe something of high quality or to describe someone that’s good looking, it goes without saying that use of this term in regards to a child is immensely inappropriate.

Okoflex’s comments naturally sparked widespread outrage and according to the report, Celtic are now investigating the matter.

The video has been shared on social media with many fans calling for Okoflex to be axed by the club.

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “The matter will be investigated and the appropriate action will be taken.”

Okoflex’s comment was absolutely terrible and he should have known better than to pass such an inappropriate comment towards an 8-year-old child on social media.

We hope that Celtic deal out a strong punishment for this behaviour once their investigation is concluded.