Chelsea look set for some major changes whenever the next transfer window opens, following last summer’s transfer ban that saw them unable to make some necessary signings in key areas.

Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid hit the Blues hard, with new manager Frank Lampard forced to rely on his youngsters to fill that considerable void.

Now, however, it could be that Chelsea are winning the race to sign Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, who could be an ideal Hazard replacement, provided he can get back to his best with a return to the Premier League.

Coutinho has apparently been snubbed by his former employers Liverpool, which means Chelsea are in the driving seat for a deal to land the Brazil international.

Another area that desperately needs strengthening is the position of goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s time at Stamford Bridge surely up.

The Spaniard lost his place under Frank Lampard before the season had to be suspended, and Andre Onana has been linked as a possible replacement.

The Ajax shot-stopper has now posted an Instagram message that sounds a lot like a goodbye to the Eredivisie giants – take a look here and see what you think…

Finally, one player heading out of Chelsea could be experienced wide-man Willian, who is looking increasingly close to joining Liverpool following talks.

The Reds are said to have more or less ‘closed’ a deal for Willian, who will be out of contract with CFC at the end of this season.