According to the Mirror via German publication Bild, Borussia Dortmund have beat Manchester United to the signing of highly-rated 14-year-old Julian Pauli.

Bild add that Bayern Munich, Schalke and RB Leipzig were also interested in the centre-back’s services, but Dortmund have come out on top in the battle for the ace’s signature.

The Mirror claim that United even held talks with Pauli’s parents over a potential move, but the ace – who was born in England, ultimately decided to leave Dusseldorf for Dortmund.

Bild add that Pauli’s decision is motivated partly by the fact that a switch to Dortmund would allow the ace to continue to live at home.

Pauli is also said to have been inspired by Youssoufa Moukoko’s rise through Dortmund’s youth ranks, the lightning-fast forward is now seen as one of Europe’s top talents.

Pauli is the latest player that Dortmund and Man United have competed for, with Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham attracting the interest of both sides ahead of a possible summer move.

It’s also added by the Mirror that Dortmund beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the signature of prolific young forward Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

Pauli appears to be a real hidden gem with Bild reporting that the ace was discovered at the age of 11 whilst participating in a school football tournament.

Dusseldorf managed to snap up the ace and Pauli’s fine performances in the youth ranks have led to him being capped at Under-15s level for Germany.