According to Spanish publication Sport, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is prepared to wait for a potential return to Barcelona despite interest from other top European clubs.

Sport name Paris Saint-Germain as a side that hold serious interest in Onana, whilst Get French Football News (via L’Equipe) claimed last week that Chelsea have already made initial contact to sign the ace.

Sport add that Barcelona have identified Onana as their prime candidate should they reinforce between the sticks this summer.

It’s claimed that Onana will wait for Barcelona in the next transfer window, despite the interest from the other aforementioned top clubs.

Barcelona re-signing Onana would also hinge on the Blaugrana parting ways with current backup keeper Neto this summer.

Sport report that Ajax value the ace at €40m, however it’s suggested that Barcelona will have to lower their price-tag due to the devastating impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy.

The 24-year-old revealed to RMC Sport that Barcelona attempted to re-sign him last summer, but a move fell through, the stopper described the Catalan outfit as his ‘home’.

Sport reiterate that Ajax may need to seriously consider the Cameroon star’s sale in the near future, as the ace’s contract expires in 2022 and a renewal seems unlikely.

Onana left Barcelona in the summer of 2015 to join Ajax and he hasn’t looked back since.

Last season Onana was a brick wall between the sticks for the Ajax side that completed the domestic double and defied the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Onana is one of the most talented young keepers in world football, there aren’t many stoppers that boast the same level of experience as the African – which makes links to top clubs unsurprising.