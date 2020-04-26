Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly both been in touch with Real Madrid over a potential transfer deal for Brazilian defender Eder Militao.

The 22-year-old looked an exciting talent at previous club Porto, but has been slow to get going in a difficult first season at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon now suggest Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants Militao out of the club and Arsenal and Man City could be two potential destinations for him.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can win this potential transfer battle against a big name like City, but it would be some statement for them if they did.

Mikel Arteta surely needs a defensive signing like this in order to make his squad competitive again after a hugely disappointing 2019/20 campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s defence has long looked an area of weakness, with Militao sure to be an upgrade on flops like Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

Still, Real might also do well to give the youngster a bit more time to develop and improve as he looked such a big prospect before he joined and surely can’t have lost that talent overnight.