Everton striker Moise Kean is reportedly facing a fine of as much as £160,000 after breaking lockdown restrictions to attend a house party.

The former Juventus ace’s behaviour is said to have left his club “appalled” as he faces a big punishment, as reported by the Daily Star.

The UK has been under lockdown for a number of weeks now due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped almost the entire world.

It’s also led to the Premier League being put on hold, so it’s little wonder some players might be struggling to adjust to being stuck at home for this long.

Still, there can be no excuse for endangering the health of others, with COVID-19 leading to thousands of deaths and putting the NHS under immense strain.

Kean himself might not be in one of the more vulnerable groups, but many people can contract the illness without showing symptoms, meaning they’re then even more likely to spread it to other unknowingly.

This is why it’s important everyone stays at home as much as possible for the foreseeable future, with the government currently stating people can only go out to shop for food or medicine, to care for someone, or for one form of exercise a day.

Kean will hopefully learn from his mistake, but it’s clear Everton were not at all impressed with his behaviour as the Daily Star quote them as issuing the following statement:

“Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

“The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

“Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines – including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home – through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

“The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”