Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged the club to sign Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, according to a report in the Metro.

Ince reckons that United can get closer to Manchester City and Liverpool by spending big this summer and has identified Atletico’s Saul Niguez as an ideal signing to partner Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Red Devils star midfielder Paul Pogba has been continually linked with a move away from Old Trafford and with his future uncertain at the moment, Ince feels that replacing the Frenchman should be Manchester United’s priority.

25-year-old Saul has a release clause of £130m and Atletico have no intention of letting their prized asset leave the club for anything less than that amount.

Speaking about a potential move for Niguez to the Daily Star, as quoted in the Metro, Ince said:

“What United fans want is exciting players and heroes in their team. There hasn’t been enough of those in recent years at United,”

“You look at Manchester City. They’ve got Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva – at least three legends. It’s the same now with Liverpool. United don’t have that at the moment.”

“I’ve watched Niguez for the last two or three years and I really like him. He’s got a lovely build and can score some special goals.

“There’s a culture about him and he’s still young with plenty of potential. The thing is, he won’t be cheap – that’s for sure.

“And, if you look to get him in, you have to think about what happens to Paul Pogba.” he added.

United were linked with a move for Saul before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as Red Devils boss and the Spanish midfielder could be a great signing for the club.

However, Atletico will be reluctant to part with their star man as he is a vital part of Diego Simeone’s squad, we can’t see why Atleti would allow Saul to leave for anything less than his release clause.