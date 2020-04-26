It does look like clubs won’t have the financial muscle to pull off many big transfers this Summer, so free agents might find themselves in higher demand than usual.

Generally ageing players might worry about getting a new contract or finding a new club, but now they might be able to pick and choose clubs while demanding long term security too.

Dries Mertens is one of the big names who will be out of contract this Summer, and The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with his situation.

They indicate that Frank Lampard has made direct contact with the Napoli man about a move to Stamford Bridge next Summer, but he’s yet to make his mind up on what he wants to do.

It’s suggested that there are tensions behind the scenes at the Italian club with the President falling out with several players, and he’s also stated that Mertens will only get a new contract if he takes a big pay cut.

Mertens has been prolific for years but he is now 32, so he can’t be seen as a long term option. He could be a handy addition for a year or two, and would certainly make sense if Pedro and Willian move on this Summer.