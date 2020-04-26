‘He is very suspicious’ – Diego Costa aims fresh dig at former Chelsea boss

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has taken a fresh dig at ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte, according to a report in the Sun.

Conte axed Costa after his first season when he was managing Chelsea and shipped the forward back to Atletico Madrid after a much-publicised fall out with the Spanish striker.

Costa was a huge hit at Stamford Bridge and developed an ardent fan following for his performances scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues.

However, Costa and Conte fell out following Chelsea’s Premier League triumph in 2016/17 and the striker was sold to Atletico Madrid in 2017/18 while Conte was sacked at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Costa has now taken a fresh swipe at his former boss Conte, stating that the pair had ‘problems’ off the pitch.

Speaking about Conte to ESPN, as quoted in the Sun, the 31-year-old Costa said:

“[Conte and I] had problems off the pitch, but I think he is a really good manager.

“I have no hard feelings towards Conte, but to be a top, top manager, he needs to change the human side of his management.

“He is very suspicious. At a team like, say, Real Madrid, he would never last a season.”

Costa who is never shy of controversy has reignited his feud with his former boss Conte with these recent comments and the pair continue to be at loggerheads long after their time together at Chelsea.