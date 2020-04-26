Innefectual Premier League XI – flops from Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United show why they need replaced

The football community will always be split between those who believe in stats and those who just watch a performance and judge it themselves.

Realistically you can find a stat to prove any point, but Whoscored produced a Premier League XI made up of the least effective performers this season and there are some interesting names here:

There’s a healthy mix of players who look like being forced out this Summer, loanees who haven’t impressed and those who will be out of contract and might want a big move in the Summer.

Kepa, Xhaka and Dan James are some of the stand out names here, and they all represent a massive weakness in each team.

The Spanish keeper was very publicly dropped and Frank Lampard wasn’t resounding in his praise for him, so you have to think his confidence will be shot. It’s possible that Chelsea might be stuck with him for another season, but his inability to stop shots is a major issue.

Granit Xhaka caught the headlines for swearing at the fans and taking a strop when he was subbed, which seems like such a long time ago now. He never seemed like a popular choice as captain and that stat shows he can’t get the ball back without fouling anyone.

Dan James is more interesting, because in some ways he might be considered a success. So little was expected of him that his early goal-scoring form was a pleasant surprise, but he looks burned out and it’s shown in his inability to beat a man.

Then for the out of contract players – Ryan Fraser and Toby Alderweireld looked well placed to cash in and get a big contract as free agents this Summer after years of consistency, but they’ve had poor seasons and that could force any interest to dry up.

Then there’s Danny Rose. A loan spell at Newcastle looked like an ideal chance to force his way back into the England set up and he would’ve been hoping that Spurs would see their error in letting him go, but that looks unlikely now.