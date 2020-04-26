Italian FA push Serie A to August deadline

The Italian FA have extended the 2019/20 Serie A season until August 2nd, according to a report in Goal.

The Italian Football Federation(FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has made a resolution that will give all Italian Serie A teams the bulk of the summer to complete the current season.

This comes shortly after UEFA made an announcement on Thursday instructing all European top-flight leagues that have suspended their seasons to complete them as top priority, while also providing guidelines for those leagues that cannot continue.

The statement by UEFA read:

“UEFA urges national associations and leagues to explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion. However, UEFA stresses that the health of players, spectators and all those involved in football, as well as the public at large, must remain the primary concern at this time.”

The Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina confirmed that the Serie A will be given extra time until August 2nd to finish the season after a video conference call.

In a statement, as cited in Goal, Gravina said:

“The football world is working incessantly and responsibly to find concrete and sustainable solutions to the crisis generated by Covid-19, including those necessary to safeguard the 2020-21 competitions,”

“I thank minister [for sport Vincenzo] Spadafora for the attention he gave to us in Wednesday’s meeting, during which our approach was explained in depth. We want to return to play safely because that is what common sense dictates and we are asked to do so by the international bodies to which Italian football is connected.”

Meanwhile, talks between the FIGC and the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) are to discuss the extension of player contracts beyond June 30th, for players whose contracts are expiring.