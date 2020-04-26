James Maddison has told a fan he wants to stay at Leicester City in what could be a big blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans.

The Foxes playmaker has long been linked with the Red Devils, though a recent report from The Athletic suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could lean towards signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in that position instead.

"This is a bigger dream than the title championship!" ? James Maddison is the latest star in our #TeamTalk and diehard Foxes fan Roy had the best reaction yet! ? Can he get Maddison to commit his future to Leicester? ? pic.twitter.com/zotwcma1q9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2020

Still, Maddison himself seems very happy with life at Leicester, as is clear from his interaction with a fan in the video above.

When asked if he’ll be staying at the King Power Stadium, Maddison says “of course” and talks up how good a move it’s been for his career.

Leicester fans will no doubt be thrilled with this, with the 23-year-old showing himself to be a huge talent who’s had a starring role for the club as they chase Champions League qualification this season.