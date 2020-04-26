La Liga players will reportedly undergo daily testing as part of the Spanish division’s plans to safely resume training in early-to-mid May with the view of completing the season this summer.

La Liga and other major leagues around the world have had to be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the globe, but there perhaps seems to be increasing hope that football could soon make a return in some countries.

According to the Guardian, talks have taken place over La Liga clubs getting back to training under strict guidelines, with the alternative being the hugely expensive decision to simply end the season now.

The report explains that initial tests on players could take place in the coming days to determine who has had the virus and who may now have immunity.

Testing is likely to continue regularly, with the league acquiring antibody tests, while other restrictions will include players using facilities only in very small groups, and away from coaching staff.

After that, the Guardian claim players will have to isolate and stay at a closed residence either at their club’s training ground, or a hotel.

The Guardian have also reported on the Bundesliga nearing a return in May, and Premier League fans will no doubt hope both Germany and Spain can make this work and give us hope of seeing English football come back soon too.