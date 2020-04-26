Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted the father of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe over a stunning potential transfer.

This huge piece of transfer news has come from French outlet Le 10 Sport, who state Liverpool boss Klopp personally contacted Mbappe’s dad about a possible move for his son, who would likely cost at least £175million.

The France international has shown himself to be one of the finest footballers in the world in recent times, and would be a tremendous addition to this Reds squad.

Klopp has already turned Liverpool into European Champions and put them on the brink of their first league title in 30 years, and a signing like this could help them dominate for many more years to come.

Still, the report does suggest it might be tricky for LFC to afford both Mbappe’s transfer fee and wages, while the sale of Sadio Mane would likely also be needed to help fund the deal.

Even then, it could be tricky, with Le 10 Sport naming a number of other clubs, including Manchester United, City, and Real Madrid as teams who could also afford to enter the running.

Liverpool fans will hope this first step taken by Klopp can lead somewhere positive, but time will tell if such an ambitious deal can be at all realistic for the club.