Liverpool fans will not want to miss today’s transfer news round-up, with some big names possibly heading to Anfield in the near future.

A stunning report from France brings surely the biggest story of all, with Jurgen Klopp said to have personally contacted the father of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is a top transfer target for Liverpool and Le 10 Sport claim he’d cost £175million, with the sale of Sadio Mane perhaps needed to help afford the transfer fee and the player’s wages.

It would certainly be exciting even for neutrals to see Mbappe in the Premier League, and it seems Klopp is serious about making it happen.

Elsewhere, the German tactician could also be planning other big changes as Don Balon claim he’s offered Roberto Firmino to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are seemingly not keen on the deal, but the Reds want to offload the Brazil international, with the report stating that Klopp sees him as a weak link in his attack.

That sounds a bit suspect, in all honestly, but the report goes on to say Liverpool are also working to sign Timo Werner. It would certainly be hard to fit Mbappe, Werner and Firmino into LFC’s attack.

And finally, the Willian transfer deal seems to be gathering pace as reports suggest Liverpool have basically ‘closed’ the deal.