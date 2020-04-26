Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in one of the more surprising pieces of transfer news emerging today.

It remains to be seen if the deal will go through, however, as Lionel Messi is supposedly not keen on Barca bringing in Firmino, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprisingly sees Firmino as a weak link in his attack and is lining up RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as his replacement.

While Firmino has been a world class performer for the Reds in recent times, it could be argued that he doesn’t contribute enough in terms of end product in the penalty area.

The Brazil international’s scoring record is vastly inferior to Werner’s, so it could be that this would be a fine upgrade for Klopp’s side.

Still, for now it seems Barcelona are not interested in Firmino, so Liverpool could well have both players to choose from soon if the Werner transfer can be completed.

Most LFC fans will surely be hoping Firmino can stay and perhaps be moved into a new role to accommodate the German centre-forward.